How to prevent your clothes being ruined by salt stains

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – It’s that time of year when your clothes and winter boots get those annoying salt stains on them.

The good news is those salt rings won’t necessarily ruin your winter clothes. Bud Ramah, co-owner of Center Cleaners in downtown Chicopee, told 22News they use warm water, salt, and a neutral lubricant to properly get rid of salt on the clothes that come in for cleaning.

Ramah said you run the risk of damaging your clothes if you don’t clean the salt off in a timely manner.

“If you leave it there over time untreated, the salt dries out, it becomes abrasive, and it could abrase the fibers of the material in the clothes.” -Bud Ramah, Co-owner Center Cleaners

Ramah said they clean cloth winter boots too. He added that it is also important to get your winter clothes cleaned before putting them away for Spring to avoid insect damage.