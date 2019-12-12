1  of  2
How to prevent your snowblower from overheating

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – It’s not officially winter yet but there is plenty of snow on the ground and you’ve likely already had to use your snowblower.

Snowblowers are great for clearing snow but you should make sure yours is working properly.

There’s been quite a bit of snow this month and chances are your snowblowers have been getting a lot of use lately. It’s important to perform routine maintenance on it or you could end up with problems.

“You’re keeping your gas and oil clean and topped off. When you’re using it, If you break a shear pin make sure you put a shear pin back not a nail or a grade A bolt which would snap your drive, drive train so things like that.”

– Matthew Robidoux of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam

You can use silicone spray to help keep the snow from sticking inside your snow blower and always remember to never put your hands near the auger or in the chute.

Some snow blowers now come with a special snow clean-out tool that allows you to clear the snow and ice away. You should also turn off your snowblower before you try and clear a clog or any debris.

