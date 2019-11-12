How to protect your home from wintry weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ready or not, winter temperatures are here and the bitter cold can cause some serious damage to your home if you’re not prepared.

One of the biggest concerns is frozen pipes. One thing you can do is add insulation to pipes in your attic, basement, or crawl space. You should also find your home’s main water shut-off valve, so you can access it quickly in case of an emergency.

To keep the temperatures inside your home from getting uncomfortably cold, you can try to seal up any air leaks or drafts coming from loose windows or doors. You can also reverse your ceiling fan blades to a clockwise direction to help circulate warm air down.

Also. don’t forget to purchase shovels, ice melt, salt, and other snow removal supplies that you’ll need before it’s too late.