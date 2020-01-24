How to report bed bugs you found in hotels

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More and more Western Massachusetts residents are encountering bed bugs. It’s important to take action quickly to prevent an infestation.

Some 22News viewers recently sent us their complaints of bed bugs at hotels in western Massachusetts.

Bed Bugs are repulsive pests. They don’t spread diseases, but they can leave you with an itchy bite.

A 22News viewer sent us this picture of a bed bug that she said she came across at a hotel in West Springfield.

The West Springfield Health Department said you should first report the bed bug sighting to the company or landowner. But they will investigate all bed bug complaints.

“We can go and talk to the proprieter of the place or the owner. If you are in the hotel unit we can have acccess and go in there and see what we can find for evidence.” Jeanne Galloway, Director of Public Health, West Springfield

There has been a resurgence of bed bugs in the United States and that’s partly due to more international travel. Local pest management companies have been getting a lot of calls about them and told 22News what you should do when you see bed bugs.

“We get plenty of calls, they are a lot more common than they used to be 20 or 30 years ago. When I was a kid I never had to worry about bed bugs and a lot of things have changed since then.” Natasha Wright: Technical Director & Entomologist , Braman Termite and Pest Elimination Specialists

Wright told 22News people often mistake bed bugs for other insects that look similar. That’s why you should call a professional pest management company, especially if you have repeated encounters with bed bugs.

These little insects populate fast. A mother bed bug can lay up to 500 eggs in a month. Never try to treat a bed bug infestation yourself.

Wright said doing this incorrectly could make the situation much worse.

Latest News: