How to request toy donations from Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots is quickly approaching.

Western Massachusetts Toys for Tots coordinator U.S. Marine Reserves Staff Sergeant Michael Vopal told 22News the deadline for registering is November 16.

You’re looking at the 22News lobby filled with Toys for Tots a year ago, which helped provide toys for 21,000 western Massachusetts children.

“Amazing, we even needed an extra 18 wheeler to take all the toys, just amazing,” said Sgt. Vopal.

Families wishing to request toy donations for their child(ren) must do so by November 16. To request toys, click here for local organizations or contact the Marine Corps Reserve:

SSgt Vopal 413-210-9780 (answered between 8AM – 8PM)

Office 413-557-7619 (answered 9AM-4PM)

Email: Chicopee.MA@toysfortots.org

22News’ annual Toys for Tots campaign gets underway on December 2 and will continue until December 16. During that time our lobby will be open for toy donation drop-off at the following times:

12/2 – 12/6 : 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. 12/7, 8, 14, and 15 : 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. 12/12, 13: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.

Latest News:

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.