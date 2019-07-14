How to safely share the road with motorcycles

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – You may want to take the motorcycle out for a ride this summer, but it’s important to be cautious on the roads.

There were two accidents on Saturday that left two motorcycle riders with serious injuries. One of those accidents involved another car.

It’s important to remember to share the road, and always be cautious.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcycle riders account for 14% of all traffic-related fatalities.

Drivers should always be aware of motorcycles and give them plenty of space.

If you are a motorcycle rider, before every ride you should check your tire pressure, hand and foot brakes, headlights and fluid levels and always wear a helmet before riding.

In 2017, nearly 2,000 riders who died were not wearing a helmet.

Massachusetts has some of the strictest helmet laws in the country, so Motorcyclists and passengers should always wear a helmet meeting Department of Transportation standards.

It’s also important to make sure you are sober when riding a motorcycle, or driving.