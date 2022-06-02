SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource said Massachusetts residents use 40% more electricity in the summer months. Couple that with energy prices rising across the board and that bill could be more expensive than expected.

22News sat in on Thursday’s webinar with Eversource, and we have steps you can take to save money. Start off with your air conditioner. Eversource recommends 78 degrees to be able to save but, still stay cool. In fact for every degree higher you go on that thermostat; your air conditioner will use 1 to 3 percent less electricity.

Another way to save is to close curtains, blinds and shades. By doing this you can impact your indoor temperature by up to 20 degrees. Also, make sure your ceiling fans are rotating counter clockwise to circulate air.

If the bill comes in and you still are having a tough time paying it, there are some options for you. One such way is to apply for one of the credit hardship programs.

Kathleen Gilleo, Manager of the Credit Hardship programs at Eversource, said, “If you were two in a household, then you have to make less than $53,551. You’d be eligible for fuel assistance.”

Another way to save is to try switching to energy star appliances. Also, Eversource actually offers rebates if you get certain energy star products.