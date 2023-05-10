WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three days to go until the Westfield International Air Show at Barnes Air National Guard Base, but with tens of thousands expected to come through during the two day event, how do you secure your spot?

Organizers warn you could be dealing with two hours of traffic both ways, and that’s why they want you to buy your parking pass in advance. At least 25,000 people a day, that’s how many people are expected to arrive in Westfield this weekend for the air show.

Parking starts at $20 dollars, with the lots opening up at 7 a.m. each day, and then the air show kicks off at 9 a.m.

A map, provided by the Westfield Air Show, points out the parking areas available along Route 202, Route 10 and the Mass Pike; And because there are really only a handful of ways you can go, determining the best parking spot for you, may depend on which direction you come from.

For example if you’re taking Route 202, you will want to take Airport Industrial Park Road, and if you’re coming from the Mass Pike there are a couple of options for general parking down Airport Road, as well as Apremont Way, and Thomas Dion Way.

Air Show Director Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Mindeck said they are prepared to handle the traffic, “The Westfield PD and other local law enforcement agencies have a solid plan in place with the goal to be as efficient as possible to get people in, get people out,” says Mindeck.

If you’re planning to drive on the Mass Pike this weekend you should also keep in mind that the Brimfield Flea Market will also be happening, so you can expect delays there as well.