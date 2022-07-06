CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The majority of insect stings take place during the summer months and right now, pest experts are seeing a significant increase in the development of many white faced hornet nests.

If you are out walking your property, be one the lookout for the white, or bald faced, hornet’s nest, which is well constructed, usually perfectly round, and extends out to a small point at the end. One way to find these nests is to look for insect traffic.

“What you want to look for is what we call traffic, because as the number of bees in the colony grow, you start to see more in and out. So when you are moving around your property, cleaning up your yard, pay attention if you see something fly by. Stop for a second and look for that traffic because paying attention you can find that nest on the ground you didn’t know about,” said Entomologist Bob Russell from American Pest Solutions.

If you are tackling nest removal yourself, Russell suggests doing it at night and flashing the nest with a flashlight to confuse the insects before spraying the insecticide. Russell adds that never block up the hole in the nest after you’ve treated it. It can cause the remaining insects to find another way out, which could be inside your home.

If you do get stung by an insect, make sure to monitor your symptoms closely and if you need it, make sure that EpiPen is close by.