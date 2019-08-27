How to spot lottery scams

(WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police Department and The Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation are warning people of recent lottery scams.

According to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs, the caller will claim to be from the government or the state lottery and will tell you that you won the lottery.

They request that you pay them a processing fee to collect your winnings.

But If you win the lottery, you will never be required to pay a fee to collect your prize

The Massachusetts State Lottery does not know who you are unless you are a lottery ticket subscriber, and would be unable to contact you after winning a prize.

The office of consumer affairs and police are reminding consumers that if you did not participate in the lottery it is probably a scam.

Internet research is also a good way to indicate if something is a scam.

A Cape Cod woman was sentenced to 21 years in prison this year for defrauding elderly victims out of thousands of dollars as part of a lottery scheme. She convinced one person to give her 23 thousand dollars.

If you have been getting any suspicious phone calls, contact the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs by calling their Consumer Hotline at 617-973-8787.