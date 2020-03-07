How to spot the best cleaning products that fight coronavirus

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are several household items you can use to protect you and your family from COVID-19, the disease that causes coronavirus.

The Environmental Protection Agency posted a list to its website of more than three dozen products that it said will kill coronaviruses. Health experts contend that it’s easier to spread the flu than it is to spread COVID-19. Here is why:

According to the EPA, coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, which means they can be easily treated with the right disinfectant product. When you go grocery shopping add these items to your list:

Disinfecting wipes

Spray surface cleaners

Disinfectant sprays

Look for companies like Clorox and Lysol, but there are some off brands too. Just be sure to check the label to see if the product works on coronaviruses. The World Health Organization (WHO) is encouraging people to prepare in case a pandemic is declared.

While at the grocery store, pick up a two-week supply of water and non-perishable food. Doctors say it’s also a good idea to keep a 30-day supply of your prescriptions and don’t forget to stock up on non-prescription drugs like pain relievers, stomach remedies, and cough and cold medicines.

Experts say think about preparing the same way you would prepare for the seasonal flu. For example, keep enough of the basics in stock at home so you don’t have to visit a grocery store when you’re sick.