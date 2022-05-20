SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The summer weather is here to stay, as extreme heat is expected this weekend. With warmer temps, how are people staying cool?

22News visited Forest Park today to find out how people are planning to stay cool in the summer heat Saturday.

Due to COVID cases rising, the city of Springfield will not have designated cooling centers, so in an effort to stay cool people are heading to pools, cranking up the air conditioning, or staying home this weekend. It’s that time of the year again when we have to beat the extreme heat!

90-degree temps are headed our way this weekend so people are planning to take precautions to stay protected from the harmful rays.

“Seniors obviously the concern about the heat is real. So a lot of people are going to be jolted when you go from 70 to 100 that’s a big jump,” said Brooks Fitch of Springfield.

Brooks and Shelly Fitch enjoy taking a stroll in Forest Park, but on Saturday they are heading out earlier in the day and taking precautions to stay cool.

“We love the sun, vitamin d is Great but we also like to every now and then stop in a shady spot and relax. It’s important not to do too much in the heat so we try to manage that as best we can,” said Brooks.

Others at the park today like Nathaniel are planning to swim to beat the heat!

“Tomorrow since it’s going to be very sunny we are going to go to a pool,” said Nathaniel Dominguez of Springfield.

But for those avoiding the water Shelly fitch has some tips to stay as cool as a cucumber.

“Stay hydrated for sure plenty of water find a cool place as you said indoor place that’s got some air conditioning and 12,” said Shelly Fitch of Springfield.

Whether you are staying in or heading out be sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, dress in loose-fitting clothes and reduce your intake of alcoholic beverages.