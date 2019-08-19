How to stay safe during extreme heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County is under a heat advisory today, and you’ll want to stay safe if you have to go out into the heat.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths over the last 30 years.

To be safe out in the heat today, you should know the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating; cold, pale, and clammy skin; and a fast, weak pulse.

Suffering from a heat stroke is more dangerous. Those symptoms include a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher; hot, red, dry, or damp skin; and a fast, strong pulse.

If you’re feeling any of these symptoms, you should get in a cool area right away and get hydrated.

Remember, never leave children or pets inside a hot car no matter how quickly you plan on coming back.