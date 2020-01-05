How to stay safe while skiing

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had some great weather for skiing recently and many western Massachusetts residents are taking advantage of it. But with any sport, there are some safety tips skiers should be aware of.

Blandford ski mountain patrol says the biggest problems they run into are people skiing too advanced slopes for their ability, not having the right equipment, and skiers making their own trails.

“We have trails that are opened and groomed and that’s an appropriate place to ski but sometimes especially the youngsters want to go off in the woods, make their own trails which becomes problematic,” Blandford Ski Mountain Ski Patrol Director, Tim Rogers said.

And when it comes to key safety tips from the masters of safety themselves, having the right equipment is most important.

“Safety equipment such as runaway straps or breaks on skis or boards so if they fall and their board comes off, or the skis come off, it doesn’t go down the mountain and hurt somebody,” Rogers told 22News.

Children are taught how to be safe on the slopes from a young age. Many of them very aware of what to do to stay safe, including always wearing a helmet.

“Stay on the smaller mountains, don’t go right for the bigger mountains. And go slower and not super fast,” Huntington resident and skier, Dominick Nazzaro told 22News.

Remember the person in front of you has the right of way because they can’t see behind them.