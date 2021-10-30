How to Trick-or-Treat safely

Is it safe to go trick-or-treating during the pandemic? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This Sunday is Halloween and this year trick-or-treating makes its triumphant return, with the CDC now calling it a safe, outdoor Halloween activity.

Since the holiday is largely celebrated outside the CDC is giving it the go ahead. The organization defines exposure to COVID-19 as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes of more.

As long as interactions are brief, handing out candy is okay too. The CDC does however recommend that families limit the size of groups and try to avoid large, indoor parties to prevent potential exposure,

For those families who plan to head out and partake in this spooktastic holiday make sure your kids are also being safe while crossing the street and to stay in well-lit areas.