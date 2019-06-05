How training for active shooter situations has changed

Mass shootings continue to be a public safety concern across the country so local Police departments are training to prepare for the worst.

Twelve people were killed last week in a shooting at a municipal complex in Virginia Beach. A few weeks before that, one student was killed and eight others injured in a school shooting in Colorado.

“My granddaughter is 13 and she’s even afraid to go to school,” said Linda Cicia of Chicopee.

A mass shooting is a terrifying situation, but police departments, like Chicopee, do extensive training to prepare for the worst.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News that in the past, officers were trained to wait for backup or a SWAT team to show up before entering.

But, now that has all changed. As soon as an officer arrives, they are trained to just go in and stop the shooter.

“It’s a tense, stressful situation, but it’s also something that you signed up for,” Wilk said. “With the training we get, you’re prepared for it. You know what you have to do, you know where you have to go and how to react.”

Chicopee police had to respond to a report of a suspicious person at Chicopee Comp. last August. The threat ended up being a hoax, but Wilk said officers used this training to make sure everyone was safe.