SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The national average of diesel gas is up 75% from a year ago, And this surging price in fuel is making everything more expensive.

The current average price of a gallon of diesel is about $6. Many truck drivers are spending thousands of dollars each week to transport their cargo. Some truckers even leave their trucks parked because they just can’t afford to be paying such high gas prices.

22News visited Roady’s American Hometown Truck Stop to find out how truck drivers are dealing with the high pump prices.

“When I started I averaged maybe 800 dollars a week In fuel costs. And now I think last week my fuel cost was about two thousand dollars. It’s like 5 or 6 hundred dollars just for one fill-up. It makes a difference in what comes home every week,” said Ken Kopasky of West Springfield.

Kopasky continued by saying that truck companies are not going to be able to keep paying such high prices for much longer, and as the prices of transportation continue to rise so will items in the grocery store.