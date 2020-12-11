How western Massachusetts hospitals plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to staff

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The first round of COVID-19 vaccines in Massachusetts will go to healthcare workers in the state.

The state’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be delivered directly to 21 hospitals across eight counties, as well as to the Department of Public Health Immunization lab. Then doses will be redistributed for access to 74 hospitals across all 14 counties for frontline medical workers. Now local hospitals are finalizing their distribution plans for staff.

“We are setting up a clinic here on-site at Mercy Medical Center with stations that are distanced apart so that people can have appointments and come on-site and receive their vaccine. And then [they’ll] be observed for a point of time and then go about the rest of their day,” Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Roose told 22News.

According to the state’s plan, clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers doing direct and COVID-facing care are to receive the first vaccines. Mercy Medical Center will prioritize which staff gets the vaccine first according to COVID-19 exposure risk, Dr. Roose said.

“We have several thousand people, as many as an upwards of about 3000 healthcare workers that are providing direct care or supporting those direct care workers,” Dr. Roose continued.

But at first, they’ll have a limited supply of the vaccine.

“We know that we will not receive enough vaccine in this next week to begin the process for all of those workers. We do expect to receive a little under 1000 vaccines for the initial dose next week but we won’t know for sure until it’s on sight,” Dr. Roose said.

The state said the vaccine is being prioritized for these groups to maximize life preservation and to support the health care system.

“We’re going to be starting to roll it out for our healthcare workers very soon at Baystate. We’re excited to get vaccinated because it’s a really good vaccine,” Baystate Health infectious disease doctor, Dr. Daniel Skiest told 22News.

Baystate Health provided 22News with a statement on their distribution plan.

“There is a vaccine subcommittee within the Incident Command group at Baystate Health that has been planning for various scenarios for vaccinating all BH employees. The ultimate plan will depend on the brand of vaccine that becomes available first and how much vaccine we actually get and the availability of other vaccines as they become available. The FDA is likely to follow its committee’s recommendations and formally approve it for emergency use, hopefully by the end of the weekend. We will then have vaccine available to our employees on or about 12/15. We do not know how much vaccine we will get, but we do know that the vaccine will come in batches of 975 and we know that the Pfizer vaccine requires 2 doses – the second dose is required 21 days after the first dose is given.” -Dr. Andrew Artenstein, Chief Physician Executive and Chief Academic Officer of Baystate Health

Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton told us they expect to get a shipment of the vaccine next week from Mass General Brigham, which they’re a part of, and they are setting up a conference room to administer it to staff.

“Front-line health care workers will be among those prioritized to receive the vaccine first, and we are working to identify which of our employees and physicians fall into that group. We are working with an operations team at Mass General Brigham and one assembled here locally at Cooley Dickinson to identify the actions, i.e. tracking and administering of the vaccine” -Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Holyoke Medical Center told 22News they have not yet received notification if they’ll receive the vaccine upon initial distribution from the state and are awaiting further details.