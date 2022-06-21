SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource’s electricity prices are set to go up.

They predict it will raise the average home’s bill by $8.89 cents in our area. The rate increase is in response to the ongoing rise in energy costs–taking effect for Eversource customers here on July 1.

“The cost of energy globally is going up and that means the cost of electricity is going up,” said Priscilla Ress, Eversource Spokesperson.

She said the utility company does not earn a profit on the cost of electricity. Despite this rate increase, there are some steps you can take to save money on your utility bill

“There are a lot of programs and there are a lot of people there to help you,” said Ress.

Those programs are available to people who meet the income eligibility requirements. When it comes to saving money in the summer months, Eversource recommends:

You keep your air conditioner set near 78 degrees.

Don’t block the airflow of your AC unit.

Operate major appliances during the cooler parts of the day.

Cathy from West Springfield takes part in an income-eligible program. She said even with that, this rate hike will be tough on her finances, especially with prices going up everywhere else like at the grocery store.

“I’d be able to spend $40 dollars and get basically what I needed and now no matter what I buy, it’s close to $100,” Cathy Parker told 22News. “I’m barely, barely making it now. I have no idea what we’re going to do.”

Meantime New Hampshire Eversource customers could see a sharp increase in their bills. The utility company has proposed a rate increase that could add about $71 per month to their bill.