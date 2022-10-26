SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When it comes to getting rid of your mattress and clothes, how you recycle them is about change in the state.

Both textiles, like clothing, and mattresses will be added to the state’s waste ban list, meaning they will have to be recycled. According to the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, 600,000 mattresses and box springs are thrown out in the state, with 2,500 in Springfield.

A lot of that can be repurposed, like the foam padding and steel springs. This is how Springfield is implementing the new state law, you will still be able to call 311 to have your mattress picked up. However, you will have to let them know so they can send a recycling truck.

You can also drop the mattress off at their Tapley street location for recycling. All mattresses and box springs must also be in a plastic mattress bag. Recycling mattresses will cost the city more, however, it will not add a cost increase to the bulk sticker price for residents, at $8.00. Those can be picked up at the city clerk’s office at city hall, or any Big Y in the greater Springfield area.

To find out how the November 1st change will impact you, contact your local DPW office.