LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WWLP)- On Saturday, the Hoyt 5k Run and Walk will be taking place in Longmeadow.

This is in memory of Dick Hoyt, a Holland resident and legendary participant in the Boston Marathon who died at the age of 80 in March.

The race is expected to begin Saturday at 9 a.m. where Hoyt’s son, Rick, and other teams in New England running duos will take part.