WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since opening day of The Big E, fair officials have been reporting record numbers of visitors and Tuesday was no exception.

Tuesday attendance at The Big E reached 56,769, a record for the first Tuesday of the fair, an Eastern States Exposition spokesperson told 22News. It was Rhode Island Day/Salute to Holyoke.

Gene Cassidy, president of The Big E credits the record numbers to the weather. The fair, which kicked off on September 17, will run through October 3.