PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A person is dead from a shed fire in Palmer Monday afternoon after police and firefighters discovered human remains.

At 1:20 p.m. Monday, Palmer Police and Fire fighters were called to a shed fire on West Ware Street in Palmer. According to police, upon extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered the remains of an individual believed to reside at that location.

The incident has sparked a joint investigation involving multiple authorities, including the Palmer Police Criminal Investigation Division, the Massachusetts State Police Fire Marshall’s Office, the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, and the Palmer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed yet, and 22News will continue to update this story as we receive new information.