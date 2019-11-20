Human skull found in Blandford identified

BLANDFORD, Mass (WWLP) – The human skull that was found in Blandford Sunday has been identified as that of a man who has been missing for five years.

Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, the remains have been identified as Milton Eldredge, of Marlborough. He would have turned 64 today.

Eldredge was reported missing from the area on June 21, 2014. According to Massachusetts State Police, he was last seen on June 20 walking on Route 23 in Blandford several miles from his home.

Missing person post from Massachusetts State Police

On Sunday, troopers were dispatched to the woods off Herrick Road where hunters found what they believed to be a human skull. Additional troopers and a K9 team trained in detecting human remains were called in to search the area, but they did not find any other remains.

State police: Apparent human skull found in Blandford

Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are still looking into what led up to the man’s death.