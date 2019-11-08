Humason, McCabe holding joint news conference following close Westfield mayoral race

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a very close race for mayor in Westfield, the two candidates will be holding a joint news conference late Friday morning.

As of now, the results indicate that State Sen. Don Humason will be the new mayor of Westfield, but it is a very close call. The margin between Humason and Police Captain Michael McCabe is just 97 votes; giving Humason a lead of less than 1%.

McCabe had called Humason on election night to congratulate him, but he did not formally concede. On Wednesday morning, McCabe told 22News he would take a few days to consider whether to call for a recount.

Humason and McCabe’s joint news conference is scheduled for 9:30 Friday morning at Humason’s senate district office in Westfield.

The announcement comes the same day Mayor Brian Sullivan is supposed to leave office. Sullivan is departing early after taking a job in the Baker Administration as the director of the Green Communities division of the state’s Department of Energy Resources. City Council President Ralph Figy will serve as interim mayor until January 7, when the winner of the election is sworn in.