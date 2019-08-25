Hundreds attend 5th annual Westfield Food Festival

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people went to the Westfield Food Festival on Saturday in downtown Westfield.

There was a mix of food and fun for people to enjoy. This is the 5th year the Rotary Club of Westfield has organized the event.

Members of the Westfield Rotary Club say this is the biggest crowd that they have seen.

Eric Oulette, President of the Westfield Rotary Club said the festival also helps bond organizations together and establishes funds for members of Westfield’s community.

“It develops bonds between certain fraternal organizations and other organizations in the area that we are able to provide funds to the youth of Westfield to other organizations that are looking to grow their organizations to fund whatever projects they have,” said Oulette.

The Rotary Club told 22news the event took eight months to plan and brings a variety of vendors from the area