Hundreds attend annual MLK Day celebration in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Music filled the air at the MassMutual Center in Springfield as a day of remembrance and celebration commenced honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

“He had a dream that all of us would be together. And this is the day that dream comes true,” event attendee and Springfield resident, Delphine Harris told 22News.

Hundreds of people attended Springfield’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at the MassMutual Center.

Civil rights activist Martin Luther King Junior was assassinated 51-years-ago in 1968. In 1983 President Ronald Reagan signed a bill marking the third Monday in January MLK Jr. Day. The federal holiday began in 1986.

“MLK Day to me is communication, togetherness, and love. This is the day that we all get together and love each other,” Harris continued.

Many people use the day to participate in acts of service in the area to honor Dr. King’s legacy. One group, from a church named after Dr. King, attended the event to promote voting, which was a key issue of Dr. King’s when he was alive.

“In this time and in this decade voting is very important. So we’re taking a stance and we’re going out and we’re reaching out, particularly to young people to say ‘we need to get your to vote.’ We don’t care which side you stand on. We just want to know that your voice into it,” Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church elder, Lisa Baker told 22News.

Multiple political and community dignitaries attended the celebration. Including Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

Martin Luther King Jr was a key activist in social change and many speakers talked about his legacy. Many people told us today their biggest goal in 2020 is to honor him by ‘keep moving forward’ a common phrase of Dr. King’s when he was alive.