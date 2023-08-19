SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The excitement could be felt for blocks around the MassMutual center, as the Springfield Brick Convention kicked off Saturday morning.

The convention showcases a vast array of Lego works, stretched across 20,000 square feet, with everything from Lego cities and trains to Marvel and Star Wars creations.

22News stopped by for day one of the event and heard from Lego-lovers of all ages!

“I’ve been building Legos for a long time and I just love them so much, I’m so happy to be here.”

“I love that you can just make anything that you want.”

“I literally see things in the real world and I’m like how can I build this in Lego.”

Legendary Lego artists were also in attendance Saturday displaying their work, including Amado Canlas-Pinlic. He told 22News he embraces the label of an “AFOL” which stands for “adult fan of Lego.”

“This hobby does not discriminate. All ages, no matter what your religion is, and no matter what your orientation is, it doesn’t care. We all build with the same bricks,” said Amado.

Adding to the event’s appeal, a portion of the proceeds will support Creations for Charity, which is an all volunteer-run non-profit, that gives new Lego sets to children around the world around the holidays.

A group of childhood friends at the convention reflected on just how meaningful their Lego-hobby was growing up.

“It’s accessible for everybody and you can take it as far as you want so it’s a great hobby for people of all ages, said one attendee.