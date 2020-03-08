Hundreds attend fundraiser benefit for Cooley-Dickinson’s Cancer Care Patient Fund

1  of  2
LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds attended the fundraiser to benefit Cooley-Dickinson’s Cancer Care Patient Fund, helping Cancer patients who find themselves in financial difficulty.

Leonor Salvador of Ludlow is a Cancer survivor and she donated $5,000 through her “Pink Way” foundation.

Salvador explained that when she was going through cancer treatment that it puts a strain on you financially.

Salvador told 22News, “I know as a cancer survivor, when you get treatments, you’re out of a job, or your insurance doesn’t help enough with your medical expenses or event the groceries, everything that you need.”

The “Get Your Pink On” fundraiser received a substantial boost having all six New England Patriots Superbowl trophies on display.

Many donators taking selfies with the trophies and Superbowl rings. The event also attracted hundreds of Cooley-Dickinson hospital supporters as well.

