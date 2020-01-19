Hundreds attend inaugural ball of Chicopee Mayor John Vieau

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of friends came to Chicopee’s Castle of Knights Saturday night to help Mayor John Vieau enjoy his inaugural ball.

The mayor made the rounds thanking supporters and getting his administration off on a joyous note.

The former city councilman spoke with 22News, touching on both the Inaugural ball festivities and the work that lies ahead.

“What this means to the city, it’s not just about me, it’s about the city of Chicopee,” Mayor Vieau said. “People are happy, people are having a great time with laughter.”

He noted, “That’s what it’s about, having a great night kicking off and the potential that Chicopee has, that we’re all going to work together and do some great things.”

Among his guests, members of the city council that the new mayor worked with during his years as president of the cities legislative body.