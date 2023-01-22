SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the year of the Rabbit and to kick off the new year a celebration was held in Springfield Sunday evening.

The Massachusetts Chapter of the American Chinese United Association hosted a Lunar New Year honoring to preserve cultural heritage and to promote Asian-Americans’ involvement in all parts of the civil life of communities across the Commonwealth.

At the Basketball Hall of Fame Sunday, an array of events were organized and families were able to take part in a celebration that over 2-billion people across the world are sharing.

“We have a culture fare and we have a performance, we have a Chinese buffet, a big dinner, and we also have a very specific Chinese traditional, Chinese performance in the theatre as well,” said Emma Chen-Banas, organizer of Sunday’s festivities.

Those celebrating told 22News the Lunar New Year is similar to a combination of three holiday’s we celebrate in America. Christmas because of the gift giving, Thanksgiving because of eating with family, and July 4th because of fireworks.

Over 400 people were in attendance Sunday night and for those celebrating it was an opportunity to be amongst their community and traditions which felt like home.

“I come from China and it’s almost like I’m with family and I’m with my friends,” said Michelle Wu.