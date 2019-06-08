Hundreds attend Run the Runway Festival and Car Show in Westover

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A unique race was held in Chicopee Saturday morning as hundreds of people had the opportunity to run among military aircrafts.

The 2nd annual “Run the Runway” race was held at Westover Metropolitan Airports Saturday.

Runners legally got to run on a massive runway that’s typically used by big C-5 jets. And for the first time, the one-of-a-kind 5K race was followed by a festival and car show.

“Just to be able to run on Westover’s runway, the largest runway on the East Coast, I think it’s the coolest thing ever,” Nathan Moreau told 22News. “It really shows you how much Chicopee cares about the military community.”

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce as well as the men and women of Westover Air Reserve Base.