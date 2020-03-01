Hundreds celebrate 50 years of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered at Chez Josef in Agawam Saturday evening to honor the 50th anniversary of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield.

Many of the 500 hundred men and women attending the golden anniversary have memories of their young lives being influenced by what they learned and experienced at the Boys & Girls Club.

22News spoke with one person who greatly benefited from the experience along with his nine brothers and sisters.

“All of us would go there. We started off there,” said Felix Otero. “They gave us an unbelievable foundation, they brought us all together as a family, they just gave us an opening every one of us to go forward.”

“A safe haven for kids on a daily basis,” said Executive Director Bill Parks in regards to the Westfield club. “Now 350 kids a day, over 1,500 kids that comprise our facility and it’s been an ongoing thing for over 50 years.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a national organization of local chapters which provide after-school programs for young people.