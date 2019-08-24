Hundreds celebrate Chicopee at annual Downtown GetDown 5k Run

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 5K was held Saturday morning, as part of this weekend’s festivities.

People from all over western Massachusetts gathered in downtown Chicopee to celebrate the city’s 5th annual Downtown GetDown.

The weekend-long celebration includes a number of events but Saturday’s main attraction was the 5K.

Runners started at Elms College and ran through the city ending right downtown. Chicopee residents said the run brings the community together to support the city.

“It’s awesome. Chicopee is experiencing a revival downtown,” said Nancy Beswick. “It’s got a lot of revitalization and it’s just really neat to see what they are doing and I like to support that.”

All of the proceeds from Saturday’s 5K go directly to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen. Lorraine’s is a soup kitchen and food pantry that is completely donation based.

Executive Director Ruben Reyes told 22News, “Events like the 5K is when we get sponsorship from local corporations and different businesses and they donate lump sums of money that we don’t typically see throughout the year so events like this are very important to maintain financial security to the kitchen.”

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry feeds countless families in need locally. You can find out how to donate or volunteer for Lorraine’s soup kitchen at https://www.lorrainessoupkitchen.com/.

And hundreds of people from all around New England traveled to Chicopee, to see a Grammy award winning polka band perform.

As part of the Downtown Get Down, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra treated crowds to a rousing performance. And get this — Starr’s Orchestra has actually received more Grammy nominations than anyone in the history of musical polka awards.