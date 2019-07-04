Hundreds celebrate Independence Day with Hampton Pond Parade in Westfield

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampton Ponds Association held its annual Fourth of July parade on Thursday.

Hundreds of people lined Route 202 in Westfield to watch the 63rd annual Fourth of July parade.

It was a hot morning but that didn’t stop Hampton Pond residents from coming out to celebrate the holiday. Many of the onlookers have a personal connection to the parade which makes it special to them.

22News spoke with one local resident and business owner who had a float in the parade for the past 15-years.

“Maybe 15 years and I was in the first parade they ever had back in the 50s I attended, yeah,” said Allen Fini of Westfield. “The first year they had the parade at Hampton Ponds.”

Every year the parade steps off from Hampton Ponds Plaza and continues to the Hampton Ponds Associate community building.

The parade is made possible by community sponsors.