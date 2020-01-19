Hundreds celebrate Vietnamese New Year in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several generations of greater Springfield’s Vietnamese/American community observed the Vietnamese New Year Sunday.

Hundreds filled the Cedars Banquet hall in Springfield, many in traditional holiday outfits to mark this special day.

The banquet hall bore all the artifacts of the colorful traditions that go back centuries among the people of Indo-China.

Event Chairman Nhac Traong told 22News about the importance this tradition plays in the lives of the Vietnamese people. He said, “It’s very important for us. We settle down and we make our lives here, it’s very important for us to keep those traditions going and for the next generation.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno continued his tradition of joining Springfield’s Vietnamese community during their New Year’s celebration.

The Mayor told 22News of his respect and admiration for recognizing the holiday, saying, “They have been very industrious, they have been very business wide and education wise, they have been great, great friends to me and the city of Springfield.”

As a salute to their heritage, families arriving for the New Year’s celebration were greeted by the flag of South Vietnam, from which they emigrated to build a new life here in western Massachusetts.