BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People are coming from all over the world to find that one-of-a-kind item they must have at the Brimfield Flea Market. An eager crowd searches for that special something to make their trip worthwhile.

“We’re enjoying every part of it, but I had no idea it was going to be this large, it’s enormous!”

That’s what visitors to Brimfield have been saying for more than seventy years. The Brimfield Flea market has been the perfect match between hundreds of deallers selling everything you can possibly imagine-and those looking for that special something they can’t find anywhere else.

Carole Marko, a visitor for Pennsylvania told 22News, “I’m looking for garden statues, bird baths, anything that would make me even happier to do my gardening.”

Thousands of visitors from all over are converging on the hundreds of dealer tents along this unique byway on Route 20.

Richard Lewis has been selling antiques and other collectibles for thirty five years and it still excites him. “I’ve been in this business a long time, people call me up, other shop owners, they don’t want to go, but I’ll buy almost anything,” he said.

And there’s likely someone in this crowd anxious to buy that once in a lifetime antique from him.

The Brimfield Antique Fair surfaces three times a year for a five day run in May, July, and September. Visitors may not be sure what they’re looking for when they leave home, but chances are they find exactly what they thought they couldn’t do without.