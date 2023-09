BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – People from western Massachusetts came together this weekend for the 154th Blandford Fair.

Everyone was able to enjoy some delicious fair food and live music. Car lovers enjoyed a mustang show, antique tractors and a tractor pull. Just all around family games for everyone to love.

The president of the fair told 22News that the weather made this weekend such a great success and on Monday Blandford residents are able to go for free. Gates open at 8 a.m.