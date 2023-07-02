EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow 4th of July carnival kicked off on Friday, and even though rain was in the forecast for Sunday evening, many in the community came out to enjoy what they love most.

The carnival is open until 10 p.m. every night until the 4th this Tuesday when it closes down for the year at 4 p.m. Typically over 1,000 people a night come to enjoy the festivities, whether the skies are clear or not.

Dawn Doyle of Springfield told 22News, “I’m looking forward to the beer tent, I’m looking forward to the rides, I’m looking forward to seeing people I haven’t seen in a while and just having a good time.”

East Longmeadow’s festive holiday tradition includes rides, vendors, and all the fun, food, and drinks you can imagine. 22News spoke with one town resident who’s been going to this carnival for as long as he can remember.

“Every July 2nd, forever,” said Jack Boyle. “I love the lights, I love the kids, I love the unconditional love I see, you know, with the fathers and mothers showing their kids.”

And all of this fun will lead up to the city’s fireworks on Monday night and parade on Tuesday. The 4th of July Fireworks in East Longmeadow will be taking place at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the East Longmeadow High School and the parade will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.