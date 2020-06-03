Hundreds expected to gather in Springfield to protest over George Floyd’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another protest is scheduled to take place Wednesday in Springfield over the death of George Floyd.

The march will begin at Central High school at 4 p.m. and will travel to State Street, Main Street, and the Springfield Police Department. People considering joining a protest in regards to George Floyd’s death need to keep two kinds of danger in mind: the visible kind such as violence and the invisible threat of COVID-19.

If your planning to join any local marches or protests, make sure to protect yourselves and others by wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance when you can. A recent study found that staying at least three feet away from others can cut the risk of transmission to 2.6 percent, down from 12.8 percent among those in closer physical contact.

Organizers of this march said their goal is to keep this as peaceful as possible so their message is not degraded for any reason.