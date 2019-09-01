Hundreds flock to St. Mark’s annual Armenian Festival in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Mark’s Armenian Church held its annual Armenian Festival in Springfield on Sunday afternoon.

The event featured live Armenian music, dancing and hot meals including the church’s signature lamb Shish kebab, Armenian pastries, and there was also a raffle.

Hundreds of people flock to the festival every year, not only from Springfield but also surrounding areas.

Talene Jermakian, a member of St. Mark’s Armenian Church told 22News, the festival always brings people out to celebrate.

“I love the energy, all the parishioners come to help, it’s great spirit,” said Jermakian. “I love people from the community, coming to taste the food and the culture. It’s just really awesome.”

The church has been putting on this event for more than 25 years.