Chicopee first responders compete in Battle of the Badges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Battle of the Badges was held between police and firefighters benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee.

Fans lined up to purchase raffle tickets for the honor of winning this Thunderbirds jersey.

While growing up, many who later became firefighters and police officers recall how the organization improved their lives.

“I have been a former Boys & Girls Club kid, grew up there as a club kid, I appreciate all they do,” Chicopee officer Mark Danty told 22News.

Firefighter Peter Jerusik added, “Absolutely, that’s the main reason we’re planning to raise money for the boys and girls club.”

Late in the game some fortunate fan learned that he or she had the good luck to take home this Thunderbirds shirt.