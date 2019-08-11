Hundreds gather for 21st annual Irish Music Festival

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people showed up for the twenty-first annual Irish Music Festival in Springfield.

The festival is hosted by the John Boyle O’Reilly club and had bands playing all day long.

President of the club, Eric Devine, said he’s glad they had such a large turnout and that the weather was great.

Devine told 22News, “Today’s weather’s been fantastic so being a part of this for 21 years to see this today is just fantastic with the weather.”

People of all ages were dancing the night away at the festival. You can join them until 11:30 on Saturday night.

