Hundreds gather in Springfield for 2nd annual Jessy’s Run

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered in Springfield Sunday for a fundraising event in support of cancer care.

Friends, family, and members of the community dressed in purple and gathered at Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant for the 2nd annual Jessy’s Run Sunday morning.

The 5k run and walk is held in honor of Jessica Sullivan who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017.

22News spoke with one runner who explained why he likes to participate in this event.

“We like to run, and we have a great group, Griffin’s Friends, that always shows up to these great causes,” Craig Plante said. “Jessy’s Fight is a great cause, so we like to support it.”

The 5k road race and the two-mile walk was followed by a block party.

All proceeds from Sunday’s event will benefit the Cancer Care Center at Baystate Medical Center.

