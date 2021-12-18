Hundreds honor memory of military personnel at Agawam’s veterans memorial cemetery

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1,000 community members of all ages answered the call on this special day. Placing a wreath at each gravesite in Agawam’s Massachusetts Veterans Memorial cemetery.

It’s all part of a nationwide mission called “Wreaths Across America”, accomplishing just what the name implies. Among those who came to the memorial ceremony in Agawam to honor a loved one buried here, was 98-year-old Harvey Lafleur of Chicopee. A proud veteran of world war two, the Greatest generation.

“Well I came here today just to honor my brother, here from 2002,” said Lafleur.

So much of the credit for the outpouring of support goes to the Friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery. It’s president, Paul Barabani told 22News, how diligently they worked facing a deadline for attracting volunteers.

“We had two days to find spaces to insure each and every veteran has a wreath here. Today we accomplished that goal and I thank our media partners, 22News for helping get the word out, people responded and we thank you,” said Paul.

And they came in large numbers to express their feelings for the men and women buried here at the veterans cemetery in Agawam. Many perhaps generations removed from veterans honored here, but who are learning what it means to place a remembrance wreath at their grave site

A day of honoring those who will never be forgotten.