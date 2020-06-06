Hundreds march in Chicopee in support of Black Lives Matter movement

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Support for the Black Lives Matter movement has been on display across the country and the state.

Saturday afternoon, hundreds gathered in Chicopee to show their support for equality and those who died to racial injustice. The message the organizers wanted to get across to those who attended is that change is needed in our society.

Simbrit Paskins of Chicopee told 22News, “Specifically changes that the police department can make and local officials can make, so the people of Chicopee can feel safe in their own homes.”

The Chicopee Police Department made a change earlier this week, removing one of their officers due to comments made on social media. Many residents agreed with that decision, that everyone should continue to be held accountable.

Though hundreds are gathered for Saturday’s rally, organizers told 22News that their fight does not end today.

“We need to know that the youth today will not stand for this movement to be a week long, month long, after 400 years we need to look at ourselves and say ‘why are we still having the same issues our forefathers had?'”