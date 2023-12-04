WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sea of light Monday night in West Springfield to recognize those affected by cancer.

Hundreds of candles were lit on West Springfield town common Monday night to recognize those affected by cancer. This solemn occasion was part of Center for Human Development’s Cancer House of Hopeannual Luminaria.

Those in attendance got to purchase a luminary to remember and encourage people in their lives impacted by a cancer diagnosis. Margaret Toomey, Program Director at the Cancer House of Hope, told 22News the luminary ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of the human spirit and served as a beacon of hope.

“People go through their battles and everyday they put up a good fight, and it’s so important to the family to remember them,” Toomey explained. “… So, lighting a candle in their memory or their honor has a special meaning to everyone.”

More than 950 luminaries were lit Monday night, each with a name and their cancer story behind it. Over $25,000 is also expected to be raised from this event with all proceeds going into wellness programs and Cancer House of Hope services.

