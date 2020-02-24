Hundreds of complaints on illegal dirt bikes causing police to crack down

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Riding an unregistered dirt bike in the street is illegal, but it continues to be a problem in the City of Springfield.

Dirt bike riders are frustrating both drivers and Springfield Police, but they are making every effort to take riders off the streets.

“We wont just sit back and let you do it all summer long,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

This recent warmer weather has Springfield dirt bike riders back on the road and bothering drivers.

A 22News viewer sent video of an encounter with dirt bike riders on Parker Street. You can see one rider in the left lane next them, speed up and pop a wheelie.

Dirt bikes on city streets have yielded numerous complaints among Springfield residents but police want to assure the public that they are looking out for them. Officers confiscated several of them this past weekend.

You choose to ride in traffic, you choose to disobey the traffic laws governing the bicycles. A lot of the motorbikes are unregistered, they are uninsured, the drivers are not licensed, they don’t wear helmets. So it’s a problem we are starting to crack down early. Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Commissioner Clapprood told 22News they discourage their officers from chasing dirt bike riders with their cruisers so no one gets hurt. But they will pursue them and arrest dirt bike riders if they feel they are endangering other drivers.

If the rider is a juvenile, they’ll confiscate the bike for 15 days and give it back, as long as the parent can prove its their kid’s.

Commissioner Clapprood said they’ll be going to Springfield schools to educate young people on the dangers of riding dirt bikes in the road and discourage them from associating with dirt bike gangs.