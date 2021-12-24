Hundreds of customers pick up Christmas meals from Armata’s Market at Longmeadow Adult Center

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The strong bond between Armata’s Market in Longmeadow and its many loyal customers was evident again Friday.

Right outside the former Longmeadow Adult Center, hundreds of customers came to pick up their Christmas orders. At least 500 customers waited their turn, a show of support that Armata’s deeply appreciated.

Armata’s Manager, Kaylen Cianfarani, told 22News, “The support from the community has been great, and we just can’t thank everyone enough for coming out after the tragedy that was devastating. We can’t thank them enough, especially during this time of year.”

While loyal customer, Brian Bouley added, “They have a great butcher shop, it’s where I get most of my meat all the time. When it burned down… I hope they get back on their feet, get the place rebuilt.”

These customers from around the region waited as long as was necessary in support of their favorite food store. Armata’s is looking at options for a temporary site, before they hopefully re-open next year back at their Shaker Road location.