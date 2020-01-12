Hundreds attend inaugural gala of Mayor Sarno

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds joined Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and his family Saturday evening for the inaugural gala at Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy.

This was the first time the Vocational-Technical Academics Grand Hall entrance way had ever been the site for an inaugural gala.

Among the guests, Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield, who offered his condolences following the death earlier this week of the mayor’s father, Alfonso Sarno, at the age of 84 from cancer.

Because of his loss, Mayor Sarno had considered postponing the gala.

“I wanted to, but my dad told me he hung in there all the way through the inauguration and he told me make sure and I miss him dearly, we’ll honor him tonight and we’ll honor him at his services Monday and Tuesday, but everything I am helping the community came right out of his barbershop. But he hung in there, hung in there for me.” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

As Mayor Sarno begins his third, four-year term, making him the longest-serving Springfield mayor ever, Mrs. Sarno told 22News, what the city of Springfield means to her husband.

“He works hard, the city is his life, he loves it, 24/7,” she said. “He’s a very compassionate man when it comes to the city of Springfield, and I think the city is a better place for having him.”

Hundreds wishing their mayor well as he begins the next phase of his milestone administration.